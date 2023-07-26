SALISBURY,Md.–The Wicomico County Health Department advised a second bat tested positive for rabies yesterday in the area of Adams Ave. in Salisbury.
“Rabies is a preventable viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from animal to animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching,” according to the press release. “The virus can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal.”
The Health Department urges all Wicomico County residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals, also recommending the following tips:
- Keep pets indoors or confined while outside
- Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
- Update pet vaccinations in accordance with Maryland law
- Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
- Secure outdoor garbage lids
To report suspected rabies exposure or human-animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446.