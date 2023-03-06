Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt becoming north after 2 AM at 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&