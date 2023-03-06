DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers are once again taking aim at the controversial issue of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
House Bill 1 is set to be voted on tomorrow in the House of Representatives, but last year's efforts to legalize marijuana fell short, with Gov. John Carney's opposition being a major obstacle.
However, many Dover neighbors are more than ready to legalize the drug.
Verna Uptigrow of Dover argues that marijuana has actually "never been a drug," as it grows from the ground and helps with pain and anxiety she said.
"Instead of pushing pills and opioids, you have marijuana that calms a lot of stuff down. I think they should really pass it."
According to a spokesperson from Governor Carney's office, his position has not changed since he vetoed the bill last year.
In May 2022 Gov. Carney said though he "recognizes the positive effect marijuana can have for people with certain health conditions," he does not believe that "promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially for young people."
He said, "questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved.”
Sponsor of HB1, Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Dist. 24) says he is confident this year will be different.
"I feel optimistic that we have the votes again to pass it, and I believe strongly that I now have the votes to override a veto if the governor so chooses to go that route again," he said.
Rep. Osienski thinks it's time for Delaware to catch up with its neighboring states.
"Now that we have Jersey up and running and Maryland supposedly ready to roll it out this summer, even if it's just HB1 that passes, it protects people that may drive across the borders to purchase marijuana and come home to consume it," he said.
The bill would allow anyone 21 and older to carry one ounce or less of marijuana without being charged, but would not allow people to grow marijuana. The bill would not change state laws for impaired driving or prohibit employers from having zero-tolerance policies.