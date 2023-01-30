DOVER, Del.-A Selbyville man was arrested on weapons charges after a road rage incident in Dover on Saturday.
Dover Police say around 1:42 p.m., they received a call from the victim who reported that he was driving on North Dupont Highway near Bally's Hotel and Casino when a man, later identified as 22 year-old Ryan Hartung, pointed a firearm at him after a road rage incident. Police say the man was able to give a description of the suspect and the car. Hartung was taken into custody without incident. Police say they located a black RIA 1911 9mm handgun on the back seat of Hartung's car following a search.
Hartung was released after posting $1,500 secured bond on the following charges:
-Aggravated Menacing
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.