SELBYVILLE, DE - Selbyville Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect that tried to gain entry into a home on Friday.
Selbyville Police Department was dispatched to a residence within limits of Selbyville, Delaware where an individual was seen attempting to gain entry into a home.
Through investigative measures officers discovered that the suspect (pictured) walked onto the victim's porch and attempted to gain entry by using numerous keys. SPD also say that the suspect arrived at the residence in a black colored Nissan SUV.
When contacted by the homeowner, officials say the suspect alleged he was the owner. He then attempted to find out who was inside of the residence.
Selbyville Police Department ask that anyone with information on the identification of the suspect (pictured above) to contact PFC Dodson at 302-604-3308.