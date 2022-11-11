DOVER, Del. – Following a decisive Election Day and an expansion of their supermajority, Senate Democrats voted Friday to re-elect their leadership team as they prepare for the 152nd General Assembly.
The newly expanded 15-member Majority Caucus selected Sen. Dave Sokola to serve a second term as President Pro Tempore while also re-electing Sen. Bryan Townsend as Majority Leader and Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman as Majority Whip.
“The growing size and diversity of our Caucus is clear evidence that the voters want leaders who are accountable, passionate and willing to roll up their sleeves and fight for healthier communities, better schools and a state government truly focused on improving the lives of all Delawareans,” said Sen. Sokola, D-Newark. “Whether it’s paid family and medical leave and higher wages or housing, child care and voting rights, the Senate Democratic Caucus is leading the way, and I am deeply grateful to my colleagues for reaffirming their faith in this leadership team as we continue to fight for the working families of this state.”
The full Senate will officially complete the process of electing the President Pro Tempore when it reconvenes for the first day of the 152nd General Assembly on January 10, 2023, in accordance with Article II, Section 7 of the Delaware Constitution.
At 15-6, the Senate Democratic Caucus will enter the 152nd General Assembly with its largest supermajority since 2010 with the addition of two new members.
Sen. Kyra Hoffner, a longtime civil rights advocate, will succeed retired Sen. Bruce Ennis, who represented the 14th District in the greater Smyrna area in the Senate for 15 years.
Sen. Russ Huxtable, a champion of affordable housing and nonprofit community development, will succeed retired Sen. Ernesto Lopez, who represented the 6th District in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and surrounding areas for 10 years.
Voters this week also returned incumbents Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine Hundred; Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Claymont; Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, D-Elsmere; Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Stanton; Sen. Nicole Poore, D-New Castle; Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover; and Sen. Sokola.
Fellow incumbents Sen. Sarah McBride, D-North Wilmington; Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington; Sen. Lockman, D-Wilmington; Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown; Sen. Townsend, D-Newark; and Sen. Marie Pinkney, D-Bear, did not face challengers in the Nov. 8 general election.