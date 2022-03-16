SALISBURY, Md. - Changing the clocks twice a year could be a thing of the past. The U.S. senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday which would make daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the bill say more daylight during the evening would help businesses by giving more time to consumers to shop. Physician Assistant G.W. Smith says permanent daylight saving time would decrease the amount of time people have to rest, which could make underlying health conditions worse.
“There have been some neurological studies done to show that there has been greater increases in daytime drowsiness that can lead to further stress on the body when you don't have appropriate cortisone levels in the body in the morning,” Smith said.
Those who want daylight saving time to stay say they enjoy having more evening sunlight hours. Margaret Sandifer says she would use the extra hours to go places with her son.
“I mean especially in the summer and the spring being able to bring my son to the zoo, playground, beach, boardwalk, everything like that just having more time to be outside,” Sandifer said.
Some parents, like Grace Malpass bill, say they want to avoid commuting to work or school in the dark, which would happen if the Sunshine Protection Act passes.
“The most disruptive part for me just as a parent is getting the kids back into a normal routine. The mornings are struggling getting ready, getting out of the house on time,” Malpass said.
The bill still needs to pass the house and get a signature from the President before becoming law.