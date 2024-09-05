BETHANY BEACH, DE - Police are investigating a crash in Bethany Beach Thursday following a police pursuit on Coastal Highway.
According to the Bethany Beach Police Department, an officer saw a red Honda Accord allegedly commit a traffic violation just before 10:45 a.m. on September 5th. The officer attempted a traffic stop, police say, but the car ignored the officer’s signals to stop, resulting in a pursuit on Northbound Coastal Highway.
Police say the car drove recklessly before making a U-turn south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge, and continued speeding. Police say the chase was then called off for safety.
Delaware State Police say the driver, an 18-year-old man from Millsboro, later lost control of the car and crossed the median into the opposite lane of traffic. They say it lead to a head-on crash with a Ford Transit Van.
In a social media post, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company says they were called to the crash and alerted to an entrapment. Crews arrived and were able to free the trapped patient, along with another patient.
The 18-year-old driver was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.
DSP says the van's driver, a 60-year-old man from Frankford, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police confirmed to WBOC they have assumed the investigation, which remained active Thursday. WBOC’s Chopper 16 was overhead shortly after to capture a red car that appeared to have collided head on with a passenger van.
Coastal Highway southbound was closed for approximately 3.5 hours as investigators processed the scene. The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.