LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.
At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
The driver, a 21-year-old male of Houston, Delaware, was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision. He was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old male passenger of Houston, Delaware, was wearing a seatbelt during the collision. He was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.