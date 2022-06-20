SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:
- Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US Route 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m.
- Westbound U.S. Route 50 between Route 589 and Friendship Road in Berlin will be closed starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., pending the length of the processional motorcade.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says Tuesday's service will honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard.
"We are here to honor, our brother. To honor him for the ultimate sacrifice he made for the citizens of Wicomico County," said Lewis. "This one hits home for us. This was our brother. This was our deputy. This was our friend. This was our father. This was our son. This was our nephew. "
Maryland State Police Lieutenant Christopher Davala also worked with Deputy Hilliard.
"I worked with DFC Hilliard in Berlin when he worked for Berlin PD and I was a young trooper out of Berlin as well and Glenn would back me up on several calls and as in everywhere here on the shore and in most places, law enforcement are brothers and sister," said Davala. "Glenn... was amazing. The services tomorrow it's going to put the community in some tight spots with traffic. People will line and it's going to be hot. It doesn't matter. It's for Glenn. It's for his family. It's for the blue family. I just want people to understand... we appreciate everything that's being done".
Davala says tomorrow is the next step in the grieving process.
"First, we would like the community to grieve. That's our first wish. Just like law enforcement, the blue, we're all grieving. Also, second understand we're out here for the public's safety. Glenn did this to protect the community, his family and the state he served," said Davala.
WBOC'S coverage of the service will begin during WBOC News at Noon.