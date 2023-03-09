PRESTON, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported seven cats and a lamb are unaccounted for after a structural fire in Preston last night.
The fire occurred at a wood frame outbuilding on Frazier Neck Road just after 3 a.m. The Preston Volunteer Fire Company was at the scene, and it took 30 firefighters 45 minutes to control the blaze.
Estimated structure and content loss was reported as $80,000. The animals were unaccounted for at the location of the fire, and the incident is under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.