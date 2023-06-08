DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department says it has arrested five individuals on firearms charges after an encounter Wednesday night. Police say the investigation began around 4 p.m. when members of the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, along with the Street Crimes Unit and Delaware Probation and Parole, observed a 17 year-old of Dover who was wanted by Dover Police in the area of 200 West Reed Street. Officers responded and made contact with the suspect and four others identified as Khalil Smith, 18, Daniel Fears, 25, a 16 year-old male, and an additional 17 year-old male, all of Dover.
Police say all of the subjects were taken into custody without incident. According to Dover PD, one of the 17 year-old boys that had warrants from Dover Police Department was found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun inside of his waistband. The Department says the 16-year-old male was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband that was later determined to be stolen. And a search of the surrounding area allegedly revealed a third firearm, a 9mm handgun, which was located in the area of Fears, Smith and the other 17-year-old of Dover. All of the suspects were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.
Fears was committed to SCI on $57,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Illegal Gang Participation
Smith was committed to SCI on $62,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x2)
-Illegal Gang Participation
The 17-year-old initially wanted by Dover Police was committed to Stevenson House on $29,200 secured bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x2)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Illegal Gang Participation
-Assault 3rd Degree (Initial Warrant Charges)
-Offensive Touching (Initial Warrant Charges)
The second 17-year-old of Dover was committed to Stevenson House on $46,000 secured bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x3)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Illegal Gang Participation
The 16-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $42,000 secured bail on the following charges:
–Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
-Illegal Gang Participation