SEAFORD, Del.- Several Delaware hospitals, including Christiana Care, BayHealth, TidalHealth Nanticoke, and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic-Saint Francis Hospital are operating under what are known as "crisis of care" protocols.
In a release, TidalHealth on Monday said the protocols are in place in order to have the flexibility and decision-making tools needed to deliver the best possible care to the community at this time.
"Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 infection in recent weeks, we are treating more patients in our hospitals and emergency departments than at any time since the pandemic began," TidalHealth said. "The current demand for care is stretching the normal resources that we have available. Each of our organizations is taking steps to ensure that we are able to prioritize care for those with the greatest needs."
TidalHealth said it has postponed surgeries and procedures, re-purposed space within its facilities to accommodate more patients, and directed available resources, including staff, to meet the increased needs of hospitals and emergency departments.
The hospital system is calling ont he public to help end the current crisis in local hospitals.
"Get vaccinated and receive boosters as indicated. Prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, maintaining distance, handwashing, testing, and staying home if you feel unwell. Please avoid the emergency department for less serious health needs," TidalHealth said.
TidalHealth Nanticoke will reevaluate its Crisis Standards of Care weekly. While TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md., is not currently operating in crisis status, many of the same conditions exist that could lead to a change in status for that hospital in the very near future, TidalHealth said.