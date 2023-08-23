ROAD CLOSURES GRAPHIC

HARRINGTON, Del.- Several road closures will be in effect as Harrington celebrates Heritage Day this weekend.

The parade is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday with festivities in the Downtown area until about 4 p.m. During the event, streets and parking lots will be closed to let vendors get set up.

Police say the following streets and parking lots will be closed:

  • Fleming Street from Commerce Street to Liberty Street
  • Mechanic Street from Railroad Avenue to Dorman Street
  • Dorman Street from Mechanic Street to Commerce Street
  • Commerce Street from Clark Street from Mispillion Street to Hanley Street
  • Parking lots of WSFS Bank and M&T Bank

The department is also asking that no cars be parked on those streets or in the parking lots after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The roads will need to be cleared of all traffic during the parade and event. Cars may be towed.