HARRINGTON, Del.- Several road closures will be in effect as Harrington celebrates Heritage Day this weekend.
The parade is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday with festivities in the Downtown area until about 4 p.m. During the event, streets and parking lots will be closed to let vendors get set up.
Police say the following streets and parking lots will be closed:
- Fleming Street from Commerce Street to Liberty Street
- Mechanic Street from Railroad Avenue to Dorman Street
- Dorman Street from Mechanic Street to Commerce Street
- Commerce Street from Clark Street from Mispillion Street to Hanley Street
- Parking lots of WSFS Bank and M&T Bank
The department is also asking that no cars be parked on those streets or in the parking lots after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The roads will need to be cleared of all traffic during the parade and event. Cars may be towed.