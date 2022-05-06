OCEAN CITY, Md.- Two large outdoors events are being held in Worcester County this weekend, but event organizers are worried about the impact of stormy weather.
SpringFest is being held in Ocean City and the Berlin Jazz, Blues, Wine & Brews festival is being held in nearby Berlin.
But with the potential of stormy weather, including rain and heavy winds, fire and EMS officials are nearby to ensure everyone's safety.
Elizabeth Cramer with the Ocean City Fire Department said the town will make adjustments if needed.
"We've a very fun weekend ahead of us. Unfortunately, the weather might put a little damper," Cramer said. "The fire department is here as well as emergency management. So if there is any safety condition the city is going to step in and make sure they get the evacuations done and make sure everyone is safe and not put in any potential danger."
People who are attending SpringFest are looking forward to all the festivities this weekend, but are also being cautious of the weather.
David Vangasbeck, who is scheduled to perform with his band, hopes the rain goes away.
"I'm just really hoping that the rain holds off," Vangasbeck said. "If it does rain, then obviously they have the tent. So they'll be in the tent and if it doesn't rain hard with a lot of wind, then the stage will be OK. But if there's a lot of rain coming across the stage, obviously that's not going to help."
The Berlin Jazz, Blues, Wine & Brews festival is being held on Main Street and event organizers said they are taking precautions.
"If we need to, then we're going to make adjustments if necessary," said Bryan Nellans, administrator of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. "We have venues that can move the bands inside if need be."
Weather-permitting, SpringFest will run through Sunday. However, some musical acts have already canceled due to the weather.