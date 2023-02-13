MARYLAND -- Legislation making its way through the house would require local and state school boards to create comprehensive health education framework. It would aim to create an "age appropriate" curriculum for elementary and middle school students.
House Bill 119 could lead to sexual orientation and gender identity being two subjects that make their way into Maryland schools. The bill also mentions diseases, like AIDS and mental and behavioral health and substance abuse.
It would require the State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Health to work with local school boards to create the age appropriate curriculum, if this bill is passed.
Parents or guardians would have the ability to opt-out of certain topics. The bill is sponsored by Vanessa Atterbeary, District 13(D).
Ted Elder, a Worcester County Commissioner, said these subjects don't belong inside the walls of a school and it should not be up to the government to mandate it.
"It's getting into subjects that they have no business being into, sexual orientation and all that type of things," said Elder. "That belongs in the home, that does not belong in our school districts."
Elder said there is another place he'd like to see this bill end up.
"I'd like to see that bill flushed down the toilet, that's where it belongs," said Elder.
Mary Beth Carozza, State Senator for District 38(R), said she's already received a lot of concern at the state level.
"You have local superintendents, members of local school boards of education and parents in the droves by thousands across the state, bombarding us with emails and phone calls in strong opposition to this legislation," said Carozza.
According to Senator Carozza, the Maryland State Superintendent, Dr. Mohammed Chouhury, testified for this bill along with the bills sponsor, Delegate Atterbeary.
Worcester County Public Schools did provide WBOC with a statement on this matter: "We are aware of the concerns raised regarding House Bill 119, and we want to reassure our school system community that we will continue to provide a comprehensive and age-appropriate health curriculum to our students."
WCPS continued to say "we encourage everyone to educate themselves on the content of this bill, and we certainly encourage our students and their families to carefully read the communications from your child’s school regarding the health curriculum and lessons as well as options for declining participation where appropriate."
While many local officials feel this is a matter best left to be discussed at home, parents we spoke with were more on the fence. They said this could facilitate some healthy conversations at home with their kids, but communication between the school and parents about what is being taught will be key.
"It'll allow the children, if they're not comfortable asking the questions in class to be able to come home and have those conversations with their parents and be more comfortable," said Kim Schissler.
Schissler, who has two kids in WCPS, said the opt-out policy is a crucial aspect of this bill.
"I think it would be a good plan as long as parents have the option of opting out if they choose to not have their child participate in that class," said Schissler. "And if they do choose to have them participate in the class, be able to have open conversations with their kids to go along with the curriculum."
This bill is currently in committee. Senator Carozza said the next steps for this bill could be a vote. If it gets to that point, she expects there to be numerous amendments to address concerns from parents and local and state officials.