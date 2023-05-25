CENTREVILLE, Md.-The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced Thursday that it will begin a project next week to improve two miles of southbound US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) between Hayden Clark Road at the Bay Country rest area and north of MD 305 (Hope Road) in Queen Anne’s County. Work includes milling, patching, paving and striping. The agency says the pavement improvement project should be complete by late June, weather permitting.
Beginning Tuesday, May 31, drivers can expect single-lane closures 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Contractor Allan Myers Inc., of Fallston, will use arrow boards, cones and barrels to safely guide motorists through the work zone.
The State Highway Administration says it understands lane closures can be inconvenient, but the work is necessary to maintain and improve the transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.
For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.