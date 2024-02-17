DOVER, DE - A 20-year-old female was injured late Friday evening in Kent County after shots were fired at Wyndham Garden Hotel in Dover, Delaware.
Officers arrived on scene at the hotel and located the victim. She had sustained gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body. Officials gave aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived. They were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for additional non-life threatening injuries.
Police revealed that a large party was going on in the ballroom of the Wyndham Hotel when the suspect began shooting.
The suspect is reported as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.
The investigation is ongoing.