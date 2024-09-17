TRAPPE, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Talbot County gas station on Tuesday morning.
The Maryland State Police report that at approximately 9:10am, on September 17th, MSP's Easton Barrack received reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 4100 block of Ocean Gateway in Trappe.
Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public's safety. The suspect was transported to the Easton Barrack and charges are pending, according to state police.
The victim, with gunshot wounds, was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment.
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region is leading the investigation.