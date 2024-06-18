Shooting Damages Homes in Dover

DOVER, DE - Police are investigating a shooting that damaged three homes.
Dover Police say the shooting happened on June 17 in the unit block of North Halsey Road. Police say they received calls for a shooting around 10:37 p.m. Officers reportedly found three homes had been damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported.
Dover Police say detectives are working to determine the suspect(s) and motive in this incident, but there are no leads at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.