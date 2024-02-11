LAUREL, DE– The Laurel Police Department says it is investigating a shooting occurring early this morning.
The Laurel Police Department posted to Facebook sharing that police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Daniel Street where the shots were fired.
Upon arrival a large number of people filed out of an apartment and fled to their vehicles or on foot. Officials made contact with the apartment renter where it was discovered that three individuals had been struck by the gunfire.
Officers also state that a vehicle leaving the residence was commanded to stop and refused. A pursuit was initiated by the Laurel PD and several people were taken into custody. They were questioned and later released.
Laurel PD Detectives and DSP Evidence Detection Unit processed the scene. Officials found 50 spent casings from various firearms.
Laurel Police Department say the status of the three gunshot victims are not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.