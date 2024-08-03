DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kent County on Thursday night.
On August 1, at approximately 8pm, DSP officers responded to a residence on Clear Stream Drive in Dover for the report of shots fired.
State officials say an initial investigation revealed the home was struck by gunfire. One adult was inside the home at the time of the shooting. He was not inured.
Delaware State Police say that the suspects are not known at this time and surveillance video and images are not available.
DSP continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 302-698-8548.