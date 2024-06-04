DOVER, Del.- A large police presence responded Tuesday evening to a reported shooting near Harmony at Kent, an assisted living community on East Lebanon Road.
Delaware State Police (DSP) first reported the situation around 6:30 p.m., advising people to avoid the area due to a criminal investigation.
DSP later confirmed that a shooting had occurred.
More than 30 police vehicles were at the scene, and ambulances were seen transporting individuals on stretchers.
Details regarding the incident are scarce, but neighbors told WBOC they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Shell casings were visible on the ground, and authorities appeared to be investigating a white SUV in the parking lot of the assisted living facility.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, East Lebanon Road remains closed near the 1400 block.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.