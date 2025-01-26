MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Millsboro on Saturday morning.
On January 25th, at approximately 5:22pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police responded to the report of a shooting on Dupont Boulevard near Millsboro. The initial investigation revealed that on that same day, at approximately 1:45am, the victim was driving north on Dupont Boulevard near Avenue of Honor, when an unknown vehicle passed them, and an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of shots. The shots hit the victim's vehicle. They were not hurt.
DSP say the suspect fled the area northbound on Dupont Boulevard.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact DSP at 302-752-3796.