ANNAPOLIS, Md.-Marylanders can help save both the environment and money during Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, which runs this weekend, Feb. 19-21.
The following appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR label, purchased in-store or online, will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax: air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent light bulbs (not LED), dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.
“This is a great time to replace your outdated appliances with something more modern and energy efficient while not having to pay the state sales tax,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “Many manufacturers, retailers and utility companies offer additional deals in addition to the money you'll save from lower utility bills over the life of the product, so the savings really add up.”
The comptroller urges Marylanders to make their purchases at locally-owned retailers that count on these sales during an otherwise slow time of year.
To receive the ENERGY STAR label, a product must meet strict standards for energy efficiency set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2018, ENERGY STAR-certified products helped consumers save 200 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, avoid $35 billion in energy costs, and achieve 150 million metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.
The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since. It's estimated the state loses $800,000 in direct tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, but additional sales on other taxable products generates unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries massive financial benefits.