Annapolis, Md. - "Gun Day" is what some are calling it as lawmakers are currently considering three bills on gun control.
On Tuesday, Senate Bill 1 received a Senate hearing and would ban the carrying of firearms within 100 feet of public areas such as libraries, schools and hospitals.
Second Amendment advocates from the Eastern Shore arrived early in Annapolis to express their opposition to the bill. R.S. Mitchell of Salisbury believes there are already enough restrictions on where individuals can bring a gun.
"We just want innocent gun owners to not be subjected to stuff that's not going to change anything. A criminal is going to go anywhere they want with a gun, aren't they?" he said.
On the other hand, gun safety lobbying group "Moms Demand Action" was also present at the State House and urged lawmakers to support the bill.
Melissa Ladd with the group said, "We are looking to do whatever we can legislatively to make sure we are strengthening the process of people obtaining conceal carry permits, where they can conceal carry and also who's eligible."
Both sides feel that this bill will make a difference, either for the better or worse. Timothy Otwell stated, "It is something that all the individuals who have made the trip up here, in particular from the Shore, are passionate about. And we're here not just for ourselves but everyone who cares about the Second Amendment and their 2A rights."
Ladd added, "We know that the majority is on our side. Most Americans believe in common sense gun laws, and we're looking forward to seeing these bills pass and doing all we can to end gun violence in Maryland."
Aside from Senate Bill 1, lawmakers are also considering two other bills. One would raise the age to purchase long guns, while the other would allow families of gun violence victims to sue firearms manufacturers. All three of these bills are still in early stages and have yet to be introduced in the House. The session ends on April 10th.