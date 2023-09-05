LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a shots fired situation that occurred Sunday night in Lewes.
Authorities say around 11 p.m., troopers responded to the 23000 block of Oak Street East in Angola by the Bay for a reported criminal mischief complaint. Authorities say an entry door of the home had been shot. Officials say the residence was unoccupied at the time of the shooting. No was was injured.
A suspect description is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.