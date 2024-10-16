GREENWOOD, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a car crash in Greenwood that took the life of a 28-year-old man early Wednesday.
According to investigators, a Kia Sorrento was driving east on Shawnee Road just before 5 a.m. on October 16th. The Kia failed to negotiate a curve, police say, and drove off the road into a telephone box and gas line. The car then re-entered the road before driving into a tree.
Police say the 28-year-old driver, from Seaford, was not properly buckled and died at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3266.