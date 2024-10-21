SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Health Department is asking neighbors to remain alert after a skunk tested positive for rabies in Salisbury Monday.
According to health officials, the skunk tested positive on October 21st and was found near Sharps Point Rd. near Riverside Drive.
A preventable viral disease found in the saliva of mammals, rabies is transmitted through bites or scratches, or when the infected saliva makes contact with an open wound, the mouth, eyes, or nose. Rabies is fatal in humans and animals if untreated/
The Wicomico County Health Department advises neighbors to be aware of their surroundings and offers the following tips to prevent rabies infections:
-Keep pets confined
-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
-Secure outside garbage lids
You can report bites and scratches to public health officials at 410-546-4446.