MILLSBORO, DE -- People in Millsboro are pinching their noses amidst a rotten smell in the air and questioning its source.
Millsboro resident Tracie Rosser says she first got a whiff on Sunday and was immediately disgusted.
"It's really bad," says Rosser. "It makes us nauseous and it's just an unbearable smell."
She's not alone.
"It stinks like poop," says Millsboro resident Teresa Tyre. "I cant even open my window, open my door because of the smell coming in so bad. It's terrible!"
Rosser says she heard from the Town that the smell was a result of DNREC's recent dredging project in the Indian River. She also believes that is the case, though others have blamed wastewater, crop dusting, and chickens.
"It's not anybody spraying any crops," says Rosser. "That's a very distinct smell. No, it's dredging and it smells like somebody's sewer."
In a statement to WBOC, DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki A. Lavoie says:
"There may be many sources of environmental odors to include, but not limited to: agriculture, construction sites, industrial facilities, landfills, transportation, wastewater treatment plants, etc. Persistent odors from air pollution sources can be a nuisance and also may cause health concerns for impacted communities."
"Material that was at the at the bottom of the channel has less oxygen levels to complete decomposition which will produce hydrogen sulfide. Generally, it is described as a "rotten egg" smell. That said, these dredge smells usually dissipate fairly quickly on their own. Also, this season's dredging was only a few days last week and is completed now until the fall 2024."
Lavoie added that there is no public safety threat to people in Millsboro at this time.