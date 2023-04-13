Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY ACROSS THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... Westerly winds will increase this afternoon to 8 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, becoming southwesterly late this afternoon. Minimum afternoon relative humidity values drop to 23 to 27 percent. This will lead to another period with elevated fire danger, especially during the afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly.