POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company along with other mutual aide companies were alerted for smoke in the auditorium at Pocomoke High School this morning little before 8 a.m.
When they arrived they found a light haze in the auditorium and front hallway. Crews conducted a search on the inside of the building while Tower 1 checked the roof.
Crews found the source of the smoke to be a faulty motor in an air handler. The Board of Education maintenance is addressing the issue. Students were evacuated to the stadium prior to FD arrival. No injuries were reported and classes have resumed as normal.