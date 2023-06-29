DELMAR, Md. - The Delmar water tower stood surrounded by smoky haze Thursday afternoon, a sight that is becoming tiringly common this summer.
After getting a bit of a break from smoky conditions caused by Canadian wildfires, smoky conditions have returned to Delmarva, which have caused reduced visibility, and milky sky, and unhealthy air quality.
"It's just, your lungs just feel fuller, like it's just like you can tell how heavier the air is when you're outside, especially for any amount of time on a day like today," said Josh Mullenax, who was working at a construction site in Delmar for Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. on Thursday.
The smoky haze can be particularly dangerous to seniors, children, and folks with respiratory ailments.
But folks who have to spend their time outside working feel stress from the smoke.
"You wonder why your throat's kind of sore a little bit, and then you find out that drink more water, that helps a lot to keep your mouth moist, and your throat, and everything in your body, especially with the heat," said Israel Hernandez, also working the construction site in Delmar for Teal Construction.
The dangerous air quality had a roofing crew watching out for each other.
"Well, we've definitely been drinking more water, especially because of the heat, so the air quality plus the heat doesn't help," said Elfrin Ibanez of SGK Contractors. "And we've also tried to wear masks whenever we can."
Unfortunately, the wildfires in Canada are expected to continue burning at above normal levels for most of the summer, according to Natural Resources Canada. That means we will likely see several more rounds of smoky conditions in coming months.