SHARPTOWN, Md.- The clean up effort was an all day affair across Wicomico County after Monday's snow storm left several inches of snow on roads, cars and driveways.
On Tuesday, many people were busy digging out, and with the snow freezing overnight ice became another challenge to overcome. Ed Bishop cleared his driveway Tuesday with a little help from the sun.
“It's bad, I didn't realize how bad it was until I dug the truck out because it rained and then it froze and then it snowed. It's got the doors frozen shut,” Bishop said.
In Sharptown, an area that saw nearly half a foot of snow, Stacy Cottingham had to dig out last night for her job. But that does not mean there wasn't any work left to do today.
“Digging out has been interesting it's taken a while for us to get out here to make sure the ice for one is not going to make us slip as we clear off the cars,” Cottingham said.
But not everyone was trying to get their own driveway or car cleared. Robin Okerblom was shoveling her relatives driveway, trying to help out a family member in need.
“I am just out here helping my brother-in-law and his wife. He is not feeling well and I thought I would come give him a little surprise and come shovel the sidewalk,” Okerblom said.
Clean up efforts are well underway from the first snowfall of the season with a lot of work still left to do.