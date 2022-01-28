The Maryland State Police barracks in Wicomico and Worcester counties will implement their counties' snow emergency plans later Friday afternoon.
Wicomico's snow emergency plan takes effect at 3 p.m. while Worcester's takes effect at 4.
This plan is to assist the MDOT State Highway Administration in preparation of snow clearing operations throughout the counties. Once the snow emergency plans go into effect, all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires. In addition, a parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes in the counties. All vehicles left on the shoulders of these routes will be removed/towed at the owner’s expense. Motorists are asked to only drive if necessary.
While on the roadway utilize caution, reduce speed and be on the lookout for emergency crews attempting to assist other motorists.
For more information on snow emergency plans: Click Here For route planning and road closure information: Click Here For active snow plow information: Click Here