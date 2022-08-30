SNOW HILL, Md. - A 32-year-old Snow Hill man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his conviction on multiple charges related to the continuous sexual abuse of a pre-teen child.
The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday that on Aug. 25, Cody Jolley was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 75 years in the Division of Corrections for his conviction on the charges of four counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense, attempted rape, and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense.
Jolley was found guilty by a jury after trial in the Worcester County Circuit Court on May 18, 2022. The Honorable William Jones of the Dorchester County Circuit Court presided over the case and imposed the sentence, ordering Jolley to serve a total of 105 years of active incarceration, with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no parole eligibility.
If released, Jolley must register as a lifetime sex offender, have no contact with minor children, submit a DNA sample, and will be monitored by special offender supervision.
Prosecutors said the charges stem from a complaint of sexual abuse made by a third-grade student and reported to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office in May 2021. A forensic interview of the child was conducted by a social worker at the CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s Child Advocacy Center.
Further investigation by detectives revealed Jolley had abused the child for more a year and resulted in Jolley being placed under arrest and indicted on multiple sex offenses.