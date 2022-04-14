Burley Oak Brewing Company is interested in purchasing Snow Hill’s Old Fire House and the public has until Monday, April 18th to provide comments. Town leaders believe this would be a great opportunity for more tourists and jobs but will not move forward without hearing from the public.
Ellen Tolliver is the owner of the Regal Beast Cooperative in Snow Hill. She says she wouldn’t mind the company coming to the town as long as they make an effort to preserve the look of the firehouse.
“You know as long as these guys don’t tear it apart and put a whole new front so that when people go by, didn't that used to be the firehouse”, Tolliver said. “No, you don’t want that. You want to say isn’t that terrific this used to be a firehouse now it’s a microbrewery.”
Some were more excited about the idea. Sue Geesey is a fan of the brewery company and believes they will be able to keep the firehouse look.
“Oh I love the look”, Geesey said. “ I think one of the great things about breweries is you can turn them. There’s so many in interesting buildings that had other purposes that then, you know, you can build off of that firehouse look.”
Preservation is something Town Manager Rick Pollitt says will bring forward to Burley Oak should the conversation continue.
“They admire and respect the historical nature of buildings. Inside they would like to take off all the paint that's been, that’s covered the bricks from the original building and restore the old brick appearance on the inside as well so they wouldn’t make any changes to the outside. but that’s certainly the kind of thing that we would put in writing”
The future of the firehouse is still up in the air and those who live in Snow Hill are being asked to help decide what's next. You can email your comments to mresto@snowhillmd.com until Monday, April 18th.