GEORGETOWN, De. - The storm has passed but Delmarva was slammed by this nor'easter. Snow accumulations were significant but this storm also packed a punch with strong winds. Corey Jerman was plowing parking lots for hours after the storm.
“Coming here was the worst, with the winds that was the biggest problem. The snow storm started at eight o'clock nine o'clock last night, but when I left at two in the morning it was bad, it was windy,” Jerman said.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says 100 crews across the first state worked to clear primary routes like route 113 and route 9 first. But as of mid day some of the side streets were still untouched. Jeni Graves wanted to get ahead of the clean up and was out shoveling the sidewalk shortly after the storm passed.
“Just trying to take advantage of the powdery snow and the sunlight before 9 degrees comes tonight and it freezes and becomes a pain tomorrow,” Graves said.
While the snow may bother some, others like Karen Bowden are all for it.
“I've lived here all my life since I was five months old and maybe four times in my lifetime we've seen snow like this. I enjoy it because it gets me out of the house, gives me something to do, makes me get up and move, I like snow,” Bowden said.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says crews will be working throughout the night continuing to plow any spots that need it. They will also spread salt as the temperature drops which may cause icy conditions on the road. The level two driving restriction that was in place for Kent and Sussex counties has ended but officials are still urging the public to use caution on the roads.