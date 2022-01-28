OCEAN CITY, With winter weather in the forecast emergency services across Delmarva are stressing to the public to stay off the roads. In Ocean City, people were making their final preparations for the storm Friday night. Albert Simpson was wrapping a pontoon boat and his boat mechanic business was plenty busy ahead of this winter storm.
“We do have some people calling us with this storm wondering if the snow is going to pile up enough where it may cause damage to their lift or their boat,” Simpson said.
Ocean City Public works says they have 10-12 plows ready to go and close to 30 crews. They also called in a local contractor to further assist with snow removal. Kaylin Betz is planning to lay low and hopes she does not have to go out at all.
“I am just hoping that we don't have to go anywhere, we got a grandmother at home so hopefully her health stays in check for the weekend so hopefully we don't have to make any emergency runs,” Betz said.
In Ocean City the State Highway Administration is responsible for Coastal Highway. The town is responsible for side streets.