Forecast updated on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see some accumulations of snow over the northern half of Delmarva Friday but an inch or two at most is expected in most areas. The mid-shore can expect a heavy dusting and perhaps an inch at most. Roads may be snowy north of an Easton to Harrington line. Much warmer air will arrive next week as a warmer weather pattern develops.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Winter Weather Advisory Northern Delmarva Friday
Tonight: Cloudy, and not as cold. Low 29-30°. Wind: SW 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mainly cloudy and cold. Snow showers developing with an inch or two of snow north of a line from Easton to Harrington. A heavy dusting is likely to the south of this line and perhaps an inch in some areas. High 36-38. Wind: NE/NW 6-12 mph. Windy and colder with snow ending after dark.
Friday Night: Snow showers early then windy and sharply colder. Some clearing late. Low 23°. Wind chills near 5-8° late. Wind: NW 9-18+ mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, windy, and very cold. Passing snow showers are possible. High 29. Wind: NW 14-24 mph with gusts to 34 mph. Wind chills below 10° early and below 20° all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will not be as cold with clouds increasing ahead of another Arctic cold front and low-pressure system. Look for low temperatures around 30 degrees by sunrise and we may see some snow in the area around daybreak.
Clouds increase quickly on Friday and snow showers are likely during the day. Temps. may be just above freezing, but the cold ground means roads may have snow on them, especially around and north of a line from Easton to Milford. Temps. will reach the mid to upper 30's Friday, but drop to below freezing around dark.
Another blast of Arctic air with strong winds will arrive around 3 PM Friday, with lows near 19 degrees by sunrise Saturday. Snowfall Saturday will range from a heavy dusting to an inch in Salisbury to 1-2 inches north of a line from Easton to Milford. Roads may be snow-covered to the north of this line.
Saturday will be cold and windy as a new batch of Arctic air arrives. Winds will be very gust with winds over 34 mph at times. High temps. Will only be near 29 degrees and wind chill values early and late will be below 10 degrees. We may see some passing light snow showers during the day.
In the long range: Sunday looks sunny with cold air lingering as temps. nudge just above freezing in the afternoon. Milder air arrives Monday with highs near 43°. We will warm into the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps into Friday with cloudy skies. Mild air will linger into next weekend as well.
The average low for mid-January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.