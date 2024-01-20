MILFORD, DE - Following Friday's snowfall and a night of plummeting temperatures, drivers in the Milford, Delaware area faced dangerous conditions on the roads Saturday. The picturesque scenes of Milford awakening under a blanket of snow were accompanied by slick roads and frigid temperatures, prompting a stark reminder of the challenges winter weather poses for motorists.
One particular trouble spot was the intersection near the Planet Fitness in Milford. A resident, Zach Foust, shared his firsthand account of witnessing a driver sliding out on the icy roads. "A guy slid out at the intersection leaving where the Planet Fitness is, going onto Route 113, and slid out from under. It looked like ice. You wouldn't see it if you were walking by, but his tires definitely felt it. So, it definitely pays to be a bit slower this morning," advised Foust.
While main roads seemed relatively safe, caution was urged for those venturing onto back roads or through neighborhoods. Foust emphasized the importance of exercising caution on less-traveled routes, especially if they haven't been plowed yet. "Leading up to a day like this, be cautious when you're on back roads that have more ice because they haven't been plowed yet. We live on Wisseman Acres, and it's an area that hasn't gotten plowed yet, so be slower and more cautious," he added.
Residents also expressed their efforts to contend with the frozen conditions. Earl McNair, a local resident, described encountering icy paths and shared his struggle to find rock salt. "There's a lot of ice everywhere. When I walked out of the house this morning, the path was icy where there was snow... now it's ice," said McNair. He went on to mention the challenge of locating rock salt, as it was sold out in many places. "I'm trying to find some rock salt because my wife asked me to pick some up, and everywhere seems to not have it yet, so I'm still looking for it."
Friday's snowfall has prompted communities in the area to remain vigilant and exercise caution in the face of the cold, icy conditions.