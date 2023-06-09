Some Smoke Relief in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As the sun rose over Sussex County Friday morning, it led to a glorious sight - blue skies and white clouds.
With wildfire smoke from Canada choking much of the northeast, it was a welcome contrast to the past few days.
As winds changed slightly, while air quality alerts remained active on Delmarva, the air quality improved Friday, and people came out of hiding at the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro, Del.
"We were averaging around 100 visitors a day. That definitely dropped off over the last couple of days," said Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture at the Gardens.
He is hoping for a good weekend.
"We've had a large group tour this morning. We are starting to see increased numbers coming through the gates this afternoon. So hopefully it bodes well for the weekend numbers," Lea said.
A thunderstorm Thursday afternoon brought with it some hail to the Gardens, which did only minor damage tot he plants. More importantly, the rain washed the smoke ash off the plants.
Smoke ash can be harmful to plants when on the leaves, as they can reduce photosynthesis and block stomatal pores, which allow plants to take up carbon dioxide. However, that ash also contains nutrients that benefit plants when washed into the soil.
Up in Milton at the Pinewood Stables, the horses have been kept inside the past few days. The smoke is a dangerous health hazard to them.
"Rosie has a condition called anihydrosis and Cushing's and she can't self regulate her body temperature, she cannot sweat, so if she gets overheated, she starts breathing fast and heavy," said Janice Ferneyhough, owner of the stables.
Ferneyhough moved her lessons into the stables so that her riding students could keep learning while minimizing physical exertion on the horses.
One of Ferneyhough's students, Theresa Ragone, was kind of bummed out by the change.
"I can't practise and I can't learn different things," Ragone said. "I have to either stay indoors, or learn things inside, even though I like that, but I also like to ride."
If air quality in Sussex County improves to yellow alert or better, some riding activities may resume at the Pinewood Stables this weekend.