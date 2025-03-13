SOMERSET CO., MD - Somerset and Dorchester Counties announced temporary bans on outdoor burning on March 13 as drought conditions persist on Delmarva.
In Somerset County, officials say the burn ban is in effect until further notice and applies to campfires, bonfires, fireworks, foliage burning, and trash burning.
In Dorchester County, officials say there are exceptions for gas grills or fires pits and certain supervised burns.
Nearly all of the Eastern Shore, remains in a moderate drought as of March 11, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The ban does not apply to contained barbecue or charcoal grills.
Just this week, Delaware officials warned neighbors of elevated wildfire risks due to the dry conditions.