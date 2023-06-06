SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford commuters be on the alert! The City of Seaford has announced the installation of new speed bumps on Nylon Avenue. The project will be completed over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. Once that street is completed, the city says crews will install additional speed bumps on Magnolia Drive. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.
Speed Bumps Coming to Seaford Streets
Chaz Gill
