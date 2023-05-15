WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The speed limit on Camden Avenue in Wicomico County has been reduced.
Officials with the county say the speed limit was dropped from 35 mph to 30 mph between Fruitland and Dogwood Drive. The change will align with the already existing 30 mph beginning at Dogwood Drive that extends into the corporate limits of the City of Salisbury.
Officials say an increase in pedestrian activity and crashes in the area, prompted the need for the change.
We appreciate your cooperation with this change and ask that you stay alert when traveling this and all corridors.