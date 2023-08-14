Those worried about speeding on Milton streets might see a change coming soon.
Last week, on August 7th, Milton Town Council approved an ordinance in a 6-1 vote for speed limit changes on connecting streets from 25 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour.
The change is scheduled to go into effect on January 1st, 2024.
The changing speed limit comes one month after Milton Town Council originally denied the change in a July meeting.
Neighbors on Broad Street in Milton told WBOC they believe the changes are a long time coming, and that the speeding combined with frequent hard-to-see one way streets have made for a dangerous combination.
"I don't know how many times I pull up in front of my house, and my wife's opened the passenger side door, just to have somebody zipping up the street we didn't see almost hit the door."
Changing speeds in a small town.