DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart.
The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church declined to comment on the crime.
According to Dover Police, the stabbing incident left a 30-year-old Milford man injured.
Dover Police received a report that the victim was at a hospital in Milford, advising he was shot. The investigation revealed the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church when he got into an altercation with a black male with long hair, and was stabbed. The victim was transported to the Milford area hospital in a private vehicle and dropped off.
The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made in the investigation.
DPD said Sunday morning was Dover's third homicide of the year. Police received the call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. Officers responded and located 28-year-old Jeff Tolson of Dover laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Officers began life saving efforts until Tolson was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. No suspect description is available at this time.
Some Dover neighbors said violent crimes are all too common in town.
"A lot of the shootings that are going on now and the drug raids its all getting worse," said Ronald Shields who lives on Woodcrest Drive. "Like five years ago versus ten years ago you know its all gotten worse."
DPD Master Corporal, Ryan Schmid, said "Our detectives have been pretty much working since yesterday morning trying to get this resolved for the family."
Both investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bowman or the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.