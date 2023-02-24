POCOMOKE CITY, Md.-Pocomoke City Police releasing a statement today via Facebook regarding a reported stabbing.
Police say on Thursday around 1 a.m., they responded to the Goose Creek in reference to a reported stabbing.
Investigators determined the stabbing had not occurred within the city limits of Pocomoke City. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office have taken over the investigation.
The Sheriff's Office says a suspect was arrested in connection to the incident. They have since been released on $25,000 bond.