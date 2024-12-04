CHESWOLD FIRE 12_02.jpg

Photo: Delaware State Fire Marshal

CHESWOLD, DE - State fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire that occurred in Kent County on Monday night. 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire was reported on Monday, December 2nd, shortly before 8:00pm in the 100 block of Fulton Street in Cheswold. 

The Cheswold Fire Company and multiple mutual aid fire companies responded to the scene to find a fire coming from the front of the structure. There were no occupants in the home during the incident and no injuries were reported. 

Investigators from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The cause is still under investigation. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

