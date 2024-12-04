CHESWOLD, DE - State fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire that occurred in Kent County on Monday night.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire was reported on Monday, December 2nd, shortly before 8:00pm in the 100 block of Fulton Street in Cheswold.
The Cheswold Fire Company and multiple mutual aid fire companies responded to the scene to find a fire coming from the front of the structure. There were no occupants in the home during the incident and no injuries were reported.
Investigators from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.