OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin routine maintenance work on the Route 90 bridges over the St. Martin River and the Assawoman Bay on Monday, Jan. 30.
Repairs will be made to the bridge deck and substructure to prepare for the summer season. Work is expected to be complete by late spring.
Crews will work 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. Drivers can expect intermittent single-lane closures with a work zone and flagging operation. The work zone will accommodate emergency vehicle access to each side of the bridges.
Drivers are encouraged to use US 50 to and from downtown Ocean City as an alternate route during the project duration.
ANA Contracting, of Bethesda, will perform the work