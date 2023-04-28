PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - At a ribbon cutting Friday morning, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) gathered to celebrate a new addition to their campus - a brand new facility for students of Pharmacy and Health Professions.
"I think overall in the world of pharmacy, there is a shortage," said Zack Sherr, a pharmacist with Apple Discount Drugs as he discussed staffing issues at pharmacies, especially in rural areas.
Pharmacists are often the most accessible medical professional people have, and qualified pharmacists are often in short supply, especially in vulnerable communities.
UMES students aspire to solve that problem.
"The location of UMES in kind of a underserved and low income community was something that was really suited for what I was looking for in the pharmacy program," said Chidera Egeonu, who is graduating from the pharmacy department at UMES this spring.
Before this new facility, which contains realistic classrooms that simulate pharmacy, clinical, and urgent care facilities, faculty felt restricted in their ability to prepare students for real world careers.
"We were spread out in five buildings and we did not have a lot of classrooms or research space for the faculty and students to perform," lamented Dr. Yen Dang, associate professor of pharmacy at UMES.
Sherr says that the pharmacy program at UMES has already helped keep his pharmacy well-staffed.
"I think each year we've been able to get graduates who come aboard and it's worked out really well for us," Sherr said.
Faculty are already looking forward to what the future could hold for them.
"Hopefully this is just a springboard for the next phase which is for the entire health professions to have their own building," said Dang.
The 130,000 square foot building cost $90 million to build.