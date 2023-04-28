Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.