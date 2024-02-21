SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police are seeking witnesses to a pedestrian crash in Wicomico County that killed a 42-year-old man last week.
According to State Police, officers first responded to Nanticoke Road near Willow Creek Drive in Salisbury on February 16th on reports of a pedestrian lying in the road around 3 a.m.. State Police say the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office found Briece Antwoine Joynes, 42, of Fruitland had been struck by a car and took him by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Joynes died of his injuries at the hospital.
Police believe the vehicle that struck Joynes was driving west on Nanticoke Road between midnight and 3:20 a.m. on Friday, February 16th. Anyone who was traveling in the area between those times is asked to contact investigators at 410-819-4753.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the fatal crash.